The security personnel of Pakistan Army were deployed across Islamabad after jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party moved ahead with plans to hold a protest.

The troops who have been deployed to ensure security, will remain in the city from October 5-17 to maintain law and order for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and have been mobilised under Article 245 of the Constitution. Pakistan will host the SCO summit on October 15-16.

The deployment comes as supporters of PTI, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur moved ahead to reach the D-Chowk here to hold a protest called by Khan. The PTI is protesting for the release of its founder, Khan, while also expressing solidarity with the judiciary.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician Khan refused to postpone the protest despite calls by the government.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Muhammad Ali Saif, told Geo News that the army units were deployed to deal with the PTI's ongoing protest in the capital, adding that the army had been mobilised to ensure the security of the upcoming SCO summit.

Meanwhile, the protest caravan led by Gandapur, which started its journey from the Swabi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, reached Buhran in the Attock region of Punjab around midnight.

According to Saif, Gandapur will stay for the night, and his convoy will resume its journey to D-Chowk on Saturday. "CM Gandapur will make it to D-Chowk, no matter what," he said.

The authorities have taken strict measures to stop the PTI from entering the city or making it to the D-Chowk. All highways leading to the city have been blocked and pillion riding has been banned, while mobile phone services remained suspended for the second consecutive day.

Authorities have also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to outlaw any political assembly or protest. The Metro bus services linking the twin cities were also suspended.

Police and paramilitary Rangers were also deployed to stop the protestors.

After taking an aerial view of the federal capital late Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that the city administration and the police were ready to deal with any possible situation.