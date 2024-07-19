Counter-terror officials in Pakistan, on July 19 said that they have arrested Al-Qaeda leader Amin ul Haq who happens to be a close aide of the late Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden.

Amin ul Haq features on a UN sanctions list, according to media reports.

The arrest marks Pakistan's first in many years, after a legal case against Haq was registered by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in its most populous province of Punjab, accusing him of planning to sabotage key installations.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the counter-terror department said that the personnel, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, apprehended Amin ul Haq, further informing that his name has been included in a UN list of terrorists.

Haq's name is on the UN list for his involvement with the Al-Qaeda bin Laden or Taliban groups, contributing to or supporting activities such as "supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel" to them.

The United Nations' sanctions panel on ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda identifies the arrested man as Amin Muhammad ul Haq Saam Khan, calling him a security co-ordinator for bin Laden.