A blast has been reported near Pakistan's Election Commission office in Karachi on Friday. Pakistani media has cited police sources as saying that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Reports are also stating that the explosive materials were kept in a shopping bag adjacent to the poll panel office in Karachi.

The report further quoted Karachi Police as saying that a bomb disposal squad had been summoned to the blast site. The nature and target of the explosion are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's restive Balochistan province was rattled with at least 10 bomb and grenade attacks on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person. Several police stations and deputy commissioners’ offices were targeted in the attacks in which six people, including police and jail officials, were injured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Authorities in Pakistan have been scrambling to keep peace ahead of next week's general elections. Pakistan will go to the polls on February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had summoned a meeting on Thursday to discuss the increasing poll-related violence and security challenges. "The February 8 election will be held on time. Despite security challenges, the ECP is fully prepared," Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner said shortly after the meeting.