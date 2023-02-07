After being refused airspace by Pakistan, an Indian NDRF aircraft that was transporting supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey was forced to make a diversion.

Firat Sunel, the ambassador of Turkey to India, had previously referred to India as "Dost" due to the generosity with which the Indian government had donated money and supplies to help his nation.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," Firat Sunel reportedly stated in a statement after thanking India for sending supplies to Turkey.

The Turkish ambassador thanked India on social media for their assistance to Turkey.

“Dost is a common word in Turkish and Hindi… We have a Turkish proverb: “Dost kara günde belli olur” (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much,” Firat Sunel posted on Twitter.

After being hit by three catastrophic earthquakes in the space of 24 hours, Turkey has suffered significant damage.

It needs mention here that India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye onboard an Indian Air Force aircraft after the Prime Minister's Office made the announcement on February 7.

The shipment included an elite National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team consisting of both male and female workers, highly skilled dog squads, a variety of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other essential help items.