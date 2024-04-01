The bodies of the five Chinese personnel who were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan have been flown to Wuhan on April 1.

They have been flown to Wuhan on a special Pakistani military plane as Beijing planned to step up security measures to protect hundreds of its workers employed in CPEC projects amid increasing attacks by militants.

Five Chinese nationals, including a woman and their Pakistani driver were killed in a major terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26.

The $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is employing thousands of Chinese workers in Pakistan on various projects.

As more Chinese companies halted construction on hydroelectric projects in the unrest-plagued northwest, China dispatched investigators to Pakistan last Friday to look into the deaths of these individuals.