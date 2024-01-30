A bomb blast rocked a political rally organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Balochistan region, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals, including three members of the party. The incident unfolded just hours after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in jail, adding a grim layer to the already tense political atmosphere.

Provincial General Secretary of PTI in Balochistan, Salar Khan Kakar, confirmed the casualties in a somber video message shared on PTI's official channels. "Three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf are martyred, and 7 are injured," he stated, shedding light on the immediate aftermath of the explosion.

Contrary to Kakar's statement, the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, Dr. Babar, reported that five people were injured in the blast. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, and officials expressed concerns about the critical condition of most victims, hinting that the death toll might rise.

Chilling footage captured the moment the bomb detonated in the Sibi area of Balochistan, revealing PTI members scrambling for safety amid the chaos. The rally, organized in support of a party-backed candidate, Saddam Tareen, was marred by the unexpected explosion.

PTI leader Salar Khan Kakar condemned the incident, emphasizing, "We strongly condemn this heartbreaking incident and demand that attention should be given to suppressing terrorists instead of PTI workers." The blast occurred just nine days ahead of the scheduled February 8 general elections, intensifying security concerns in the region.

The Election Commission of Pakistan swiftly responded to the incident, stating that it had taken notice and requested an "immediate report" from Balochistan’s chief secretary and police chief.