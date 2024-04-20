In the wake of the significant by-elections scheduled in nearly two dozen Pakistan national and provincial assembly constituencies, an air of stress ensues.

While citizens are struggling for basic necessities on one hand, Pakistan government authorities on the other hand have resorted to seek a peaceful democratic process.

In a bid to maintain law and order in the midst of the polling process, the Pakistan Punjab government, on Saturday requested the federal government to suspend mobile internet services in the province’s 13 districts and tehsils on April 21 in lieu of the upcoming by-elections.

In a letter to the Ministry, the provincial home department requested the suspension of mobile internet services for districts like Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, to name a few, along with tehsils such as Talagang, Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Gujarat.

It may be mentioned that this is the first significant by-elections to be held after the February 8 elections.

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped country has also requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF), seeking a bailout package in the range of USD 6 to USD 8 billion and a review mission with the possibility of augmentation through climate financing for three years under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as per reports.