A church was vandalized and set on fire in the Faisalabad district of Pakistan, in yet another assault on religious minorities, according to Lahore-based Bishop Azad Marshall.

A church in the Faisalabad area of Punjab province was vandalized and damaged as a result of the blasphemy accusations.

Bishop Marshall posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan".

"A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran," he added.

According to Bishop Marshall, they need justice and retribution from the people who attacked them.

He sought the protection of the populace and the assurance that their lives matter in their own country, which had just celebrated freedom and independence.