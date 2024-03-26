PNS Siddique in Turbat which the second-largest naval air station in Pakistan came under attack on March 26.

The responsibility for the attack on the Naval Airbase in Turbat has been taken by the Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), according to reports.

The Majeed Brigade is critical of China's investments in Balochistan, accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.

According to the BLA the fighters have infiltrated the airbase. Further, there have been reports of Chinese drones being deployed at this facility.

As the situation unfolded, Turbat witnessed a significant increase in military activity, as several helicopters were seen patrolling the skies. Ground reported stated that heavy gunfire and explosions continued for over three hours.

The BLA claimed that it killed “over a dozen” Pakistani personnel in the attack. Moreover, the BLA also released an audio clip, allegedly from one of its fighters attacking the PNS Siddique, where the fighter claimed that various vehicles were targeted.

In response to the attack, an emergency was declared at Teaching Hospital Turbat, with all doctors instructed to report for duty immediately by the District Health Officer Kech.