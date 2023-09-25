An Islamabad court has demanded the in-person appearance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a controversial 'un-Islamic' marriage case, despite concerns expressed by officials at Attock Jail, where Khan is currently incarcerated due to separate charges. The summons comes in response to a case involving Khan's alleged 'un-Islamic' marriage to Bushra Bibi, as reported by The Express Tribune newspaper.

The case gained attention when Mufti Saeed, the cleric who solemnized Khan's Nikkah (Islamic marriage) with Bushra Bibi in 2018, declared that the ceremony did not adhere to Islamic Sharia law. Mufti Saeed highlighted that the wedding took place during Bushra Bibi's iddat period, a three-month waiting period observed by Muslim women due to the death of a husband or the dissolution of a marriage. Bushra Bibi is Khan's third spouse.

Amidst concerns for Khan's security, the superintendent of Attock Jail addressed a letter to Civil Judge Qudratullah, responsible for hearing the 'un-Islamic' marriage case. The letter highlighted Khan's status as a high-profile under-trial prisoner, facing charges related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets under the Official Secrets Act within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing's (CTW) cipher case. The Attock Jail authorities requested Khan's exemption from appearing in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case, citing these security risks.

However, police sources indicated that Khan was scheduled to appear before Judge Qudratullah. They pledged to furnish a list of deployed police officers responsible for Khan's security at the court to jail authorities. Additionally, details regarding Islamabad police vehicles' number plates tasked with transporting Khan to the court were provided. The interior ministry was duly informed about these measures. Immediate action would be taken by the police upon receiving final instructions for Khan's court appearance in Islamabad, according to sources.

Meanwhile, on September 25, a top Pakistani court ordered Khan's transfer from Attock Jail in Punjab province to the high-security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, based on his party's request and media reports. Khan had been sentenced to three years in jail by an Islamabad trial court, which had originally directed authorities to detain him at Adiala prison. However, Khan was initially taken to Attock jail following his arrest. In August, PTI petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to relocate Khan to Adiala prison, citing A-class facilities there and considering Khan's family background, social status, and political prominence.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has remained incarcerated since August 5 after being convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case. While his sentence was suspended by the IHC on August 29, Khan continues to be detained in the cipher case, which centers on a missing diplomatic document reportedly linked to him. Khan asserts that the document contained a U.S. threat to remove him from power.