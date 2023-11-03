A power blast has killed five people and injured about 21 others in Pakistan.

The incident happened today at Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa province, where the bomb was reportedly targeted at the police. As per reports, the blast occurred in the Tank Adda area of the city near a police van. Some of the injured individuals are stated to be in critical condition. Gunshots were also reported in the area after the explosion.

Initial reports have suggested that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle. However, it is not yet confirmed if the blast was the result of a planted device or was the handiwork of a suicide bomber.

Law enforcement officials and the local bomb disposal unit quickly arrived at the site following the explosion and took stock of the situation.

Increased violence and terrorist activities have been plaguing the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa province of Pakistan ever since the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.