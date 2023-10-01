Pakistan on September 30 accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in two suicide blasts on September 29 as the death toll rose to 65.

The explosion took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mustang after a bomber detonated his explosives. Hours later another explosion took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city that killed at least 5 people.

Pakistan’s interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta, Balochistan accused India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) of being involved in the suicide attack.

Police on Saturday filed a report to launch an investigation, saying they had sent DNA from the suicide bomb attacker to be analysed.

A total of 60 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured in a grisly suicide blast in Balochistan near the Madina Masjid at a place called Mastung.

In the second bomb attack that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu, targeting a police station’s mosque, five people were killed, and 12 others were injured as the mosque’s roof collapsed in the explosion’s impact.



Also read : Pakistan: Police officer among 10 killed in blast near Mastung mosque in Balochistan