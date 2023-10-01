Pakistan: Death toll due to explosion rises to 65, country blames India for twin suicide blasts
Pakistan on September 30 accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in two suicide blasts on September 29 as the death toll rose to 65.
Pakistan on September 30 accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in two suicide blasts on September 29 as the death toll rose to 65.
The explosion took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mustang after a bomber detonated his explosives. Hours later another explosion took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city that killed at least 5 people.
Pakistan’s interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta, Balochistan accused India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) of being involved in the suicide attack.
Police on Saturday filed a report to launch an investigation, saying they had sent DNA from the suicide bomb attacker to be analysed.
A total of 60 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured in a grisly suicide blast in Balochistan near the Madina Masjid at a place called Mastung.
In the second bomb attack that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu, targeting a police station’s mosque, five people were killed, and 12 others were injured as the mosque’s roof collapsed in the explosion’s impact.
Also read : Pakistan: Police officer among 10 killed in blast near Mastung mosque in Balochistan
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