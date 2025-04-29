In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has been withheld in India. The move comes as part of a larger crackdown on cross-border misinformation and inflammatory content following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday had also announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, accusing them of spreading provocative content, communal misinformation, and false narratives targeting the Indian Army and security forces. Collectively, these channels had amassed over 63 million subscribers, enabling the wide-scale circulation of sensitive and potentially disruptive material.

The decision to restrict access to Khawaja Asif’s X account follows mounting outrage over a viral interview clip in which the Pakistani defence minister appeared to acknowledge his country’s historical support for terror organisations. In a conversation with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Asif was asked directly about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in training and backing extremist groups. Without offering a denial, his response is being seen as a tacit admission of state-sponsored terrorism, further fuelling international criticism.

The clip has since gained traction across social media platforms, with many citing it as a confirmation of long-standing allegations that Pakistan has harboured and supported terror outfits, especially those operating across the Line of Control.