Heavy security was deployed across Pakistan's Islamabad, key roads were sealed, and mobile and internet services were suspended in certain areas as supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan geared up for a protest march towards the capital city on November 24.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has called on the public to join the march to "break the shackles of slavery."

A convoy under the leadership of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left for Islamabad from Peshawar.

Geo News reported that Bibi was part of the convoy that started from Peshawar, but the KP chief minister was leading the protest.

Earlier, it was said that Bibi would not attend the protest.

KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements have been made to remove the obstacles. He also alleged that last night police opened fire on the anti-barricading machinery and tried to set it on fire, but the PTI supporters foiled the arson attempt.

He also said that the government still has time to fulfil their demands, warning that there could be a situation like Bangladesh, where a mass protest led by students toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

Khan's party shared pictures and videos of various groups leaving from different cities for Islamabad to take part in the protest.

The police arrested about 16 protestors from the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi as they tried to enter Islamabad.

Meanwhile, internet tracking monitor Netblocks said WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan, according to a post on X.

“Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan corroborating reports of media sharing issues; the measure comes as authorities tighten security ahead of protests planned by opposition party PTI calling for the release of former PM Imran Khan,” Netblocks said.

The federal government has taken several steps to block the protest, including deploying heavy security forces, sealing key roads, and setting up barriers around the capital.

The Interior Ministry has emphasised that, in accordance with court orders, no protests or sit-ins will be allowed in Islamabad, and any attempts to disrupt public order will be met with legal action.

In a statement, Khan urged the masses to unite for the protest, calling it a movement for freedom and justice.

The PTI leaders earlier held a high-level meeting at the KP Chief Minister’s House to finalise the strategy for the planned protest, Geo News reported.

As supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan prepared for a protest march to Islamabad, heavy security was deployed across the city. Key roads were sealed, and mobile and internet services were suspended in certain areas.

Despite government calls to postpone the protest, Khan's party, PTI, pressed ahead with its march, demanding the release of party leaders, addressing the alleged "stolen mandate" of the February 8 elections, and revoking the 26th amendment to the Constitution. Containers were placed along strategic roads, and police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary were deployed to maintain order.

The government warned against unlawful protests, while train and public transport services were suspended, and Section 144 was enforced in Islamabad and Punjab to prevent gatherings.