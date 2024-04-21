In a bid to rid Pakistan of Afghan refugees, the country has ousted more than 800 Afghan refugees via its Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.

Official reports have outlined the government’s plan to force 837 refugees back to Afghanistan over the past two days. Of these, 468 Afghan individuals and 90 families crossed the Torkham crossing while the Spin-Boldak valley witnessed the return of 67 families and 369 individuals, as per the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

For years now, the disputed Durand Line has housed multiple conflicts and a long-ensuing political tussle between the Pakistan government and the extremist Taliban regime.

The Pakistani government’s efforts to free the nation of Afghanis remains persistent in the midst of refugees leading enduring appalling conditions pertaining to safety, healthcare, living conditions, education and freedom.

Authorities have dived headlong into the mission of mass deportation of Afghan refugees since October, 2023, aiming to put the country in order. Reports suggest that the nation has forced around over 300,000 Afghan refugees out of its territory.

Around 4 million Afghan refugees reside in the nation, of which 1.7 million are undocumented, hence becoming befitting candidates to face deportation.