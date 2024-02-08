On February 8, 2024, Pakistan concluded its general elections, a significant event that saw major political figures like Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, and Imran Khan's PTI vying for leadership in the crisis-ridden South Asian nation.

The electoral process was not without its challenges, as reports emerged of violence disrupting the proceedings.

As the polls closed, the focus shifted to the counting of votes, which commenced amidst heightened tensions due to the reported attacks and a countrywide suspension of mobile phone services.

This blackout added to the complexity of the situation, raising concerns about the transparency and communication during the counting process.



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In one particular incident, PTI-backed candidate Rehana Dar alleged that she was prevented from entering her polling station by the returning officer, an accusation that underscored the contentious atmosphere surrounding these elections.

Reflecting on past elections, the PTI had previously boycotted the 2013 elections but managed to secure 35 seats with a popular vote tally of 7,679,954 when they did participate. In contrast, the PML(N) won 166 seats with a popular vote of 14,874,104 in the same year.

The outcome of the 2024 elections will determine the next prime minister, who must garner the support of at least 169 members in the National Assembly to achieve a simple majority.

As the nation awaits the final results, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution and a stable future for Pakistan.