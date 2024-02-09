In Pakistan's National Assembly elections, initial results reveal a promising lead for independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, while traditional political heavyweights face unexpected challenges.

As per the latest update from the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI-supported independent candidates are commanding a lead on 103 National Assembly constituencies, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on 42 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on 27 seats. Notably, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finds himself trailing in both seats he contested.

The Election Commission, amidst delays, officially announced results for 13 National Assembly seats, with PTI-backed independents securing five seats, PML-N four, and PPP four, further solidifying the dynamics of the political landscape.

The counting process, marred by an unexpected delay in result announcements, began over nine hours after polling stations closed their doors. Zafar Iqbal, the special secretary at the Election Commission, attributed the delay to an "internet issue," causing the first official constituency results to be declared more than ten hours post-polling.

Key highlights from the unfolding electoral saga include the victory of former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leading the PML-N party, securing the NA-123 seat from Lahore, bolstering the party's tally to four seats. However, PTI's support for independent candidates bore fruit, clinching victories in five parliamentary constituencies, overshadowing PML-N's performance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, managed to secure only three seats, lagging behind both PML-N and PTI.

PTI, led by Imran Khan, took to social media urging citizens to remove passwords from their personal WiFi networks, aiming to mitigate internet connectivity issues and facilitate access to election-related information.