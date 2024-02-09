The counting of votes in Pakistan Elections 2024 is presently underway following a day of polling marred by sporadic violence and a nationwide internet shutdown.

As citizens exercised their democratic rights on February 8 to elect a new government, reports of clashes and security threats emerged from various parts of the country. At least five Pakistani police personnel lost their lives, with two others sustaining injuries in a terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan district during polling hours. In response to security concerns, mobile phone services were temporarily suspended to bolster safety measures across polling stations.

Despite the challenges, over 120 million eligible voters participated in the electoral process, prompting a declaration of a countrywide public holiday to facilitate the exercise of democratic franchise. However, the aftermath of the polling day has been dominated by allegations of result manipulation and concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

Initial results indicate a closely contested electoral landscape, with only 12 of the 265 contested seats officially declared. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed independents have surged ahead in several constituencies, posing a formidable challenge to the stronghold of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N in Punjab.

The PTI, despite its leader Imran Khan being incarcerated, has secured five seats through independent candidates, while the PML-N has clinched four seats. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of the late Benazir Bhutto, has secured three seats so far.

However, the post-election atmosphere has been clouded by accusations from PTI of attempts to withhold and alter election results, alleging fears of a historic victory being undermined. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has urged political leaders and society to maintain calm amidst the tabulation of results, emphasizing the importance of refraining from violence and actions that could escalate tensions.