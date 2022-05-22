Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan praises India for not buckling in to "US pressure" after fuel prices reduce
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan praises India for not buckling in to "US pressure" after fuel prices reduce
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Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India for not buckling in to "US pressure" and buying discounted oil from Russia on Saturday, saying that his government was working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."
Imran Khan said "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" bowed to the external pressure forcing a regime change, and "are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."
"For our govt, Pakistan`s interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change, and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin," the former PM tweeted.
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