The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has made Hijab obligatory for female students and educators at educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A Pakistani daily reported that the PoK government has issued a notification in this regard.

In coeducational schools, female teachers and students will be required to wear the hijab, according to the announcement. Move will be made against the top of the organization over the infringement of the orders, according to the news report.

In addition, the notice stated that disciplinary action would be taken "against the heads of the institutions concerned" if the instructions were broken. According to Dawn, the notice has been distributed to all ten district education officers on the male side for endorsement in accordance with the rules. Between March 2 and March 4, this was distributed to educational institutions under their jurisdiction.

According to an interview with a local newspaper, PoK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, the notification was issued in accordance with "Our religion and moral values of our society."

He went on to say, "It [wearing the hijab] is the order of Allah and the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him)."



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