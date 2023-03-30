A message that reads "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" appears whenever someone attempts to access the Pakistani government's Twitter account. This is the third time India has been prohibited from viewing Pakistan's Twitter account.

Prior to this, India blocked the Pakistani government's Twitter account in October 2022 and July 2022. But ultimately, the limitations were removed.

Twitter policies state that this type of action is only taken in reaction to a legitimate legal requirement, such as a judicial order. Indian users are currently unable to access the Pakistani government's "@GovtofPakistan" Twitter feed.

Twitter in India suspended the formal accounts of the Pakistani embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt in June of last year. India banned eight YouTube news stations in August, including one from Pakistan and one Facebook account, for publishing false, defamatory material online.

The move was done by applying emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, according to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It was discovered that the banned Indian YouTube channels were tricking viewers into thinking the news was real by using sensationalised and false thumbnails, pictures of news anchors, and the logos of specific TV news channels.