Pakistan's Gwadar port came under attack as unidentified gunmen targeted the port authority complex in the restive Balochistan province on Wednesday according to local media reports. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the assault, as per the same reports.

The attackers reportedly initiated the assault with explosions before engaging in gunfire with security personnel. News has indicated that security forces responded swiftly, resulting in the death of two attackers during the exchange of fire.

Gwadar port, a crucial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a focal point of significant investment from China under its Belt and Road Initiative. Despite a longstanding separatist insurgency in Balochistan, China has continued its heavy investment in the region particularly in the development of Gwadar.

Balochistan, although abundant in natural resources such as natural gas, coal, and minerals, remains one of Pakistan's most underprivileged regions. The province grapples with issues such as low population density, inadequate water and human resources, and a severely lacking basic education infrastructure.

The development of Gwadar has been met with skepticism and resistance from locals who perceive it as an exploitation of their resources, fearing marginalization and displacement without equitable benefits. This sentiment has fueled the emergence of various ethnic-separatist and radical religious terrorist organizations, including the Balochistan Liberation Front, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and others.

These groups have actively targeted CPEC projects, posing a significant internal security threat by launching direct attacks on infrastructure and foreign investors, particularly targeting Chinese nationals and workers involved in Gwadar's development.