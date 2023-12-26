In a historic move, Dr Saveera Parkash, a Pakistani Hindu, has filed her nomination papers to contest in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Dr. Parkash, who completed her MBBS in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College, is affiliated with the PPP women's wing and aims to represent the Buner district in the National Assembly.

Her candidacy marks a significant moment as she becomes the first minority candidate to contest for a general seat in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Also Read: Grounded flight with 300 Indians takes off from France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

This development reflects a step towards inclusivity and diversity in Pakistani politics, as it opens doors for minority representation at a national level.

Abbottabad International Medical College alumna Parkash, who graduated in 2022, is the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner. In addition to expressing her dedication to the community's well-being, she emphasised her goal to work towards women's advancement by promoting their rights and creating a safe atmosphere.

In addition, she underlined how historically women have been neglected and suppressed in the development sector, and if elected, she plans to rectify these concerns.