Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been handed a seven-year jail term by a Pakistan court in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case. The verdict comes less than a week before the general elections, adding to the political turmoil surrounding the beleaguered founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party.

This marks the fourth conviction for the 71-year-old Khan since 2022, creating significant challenges for him ahead of the February 8 polls. The case was filed by Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, who accused her of violating Islamic practices by not observing the mandatory pause or Iddat between two marriages. Additionally, Maneka alleged an adulterous relationship between Khan and Bibi before their marriage—a crime punishable by death by stoning.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah pronounced the verdict after a 14-hour hearing inside the Adiala Jail premises in Rawalpindi on Friday. The couple was present in the courtroom when the sentence was announced, and fines of Rs 5,00,000 each were imposed on Khan and Bibi.

Khan, currently serving time in Adiala Jail since August 5 last year, faced previous convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases earlier this week. The latest development in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case adds to his legal woes.

Speaking to court reporters, Khan expressed that the case was fabricated to "humiliate and disgrace" him and his spouse, Bushra Bibi. He emphasized that this case involving Iddat was unprecedented in history, and it was the first time someone received a 14-year imprisonment sentence in a Toshakhana corruption case.

The court completed the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses, while Khan and Bibi submitted a joint statement answering 13 questions. The defense's request for additional witnesses was rejected, as were pleas for acquittal and jurisdiction.

Bibi disputed the divorce certificate's authenticity, claiming to have completed her mandatory iddat period from April to August 2017 after receiving a verbal triple talaq from Maneka in April 2017. The marriage with Khan was solemnized on January 1, 2018, and Bibi reportedly held significant influence over the former premier during his time in office.