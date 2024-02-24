Amidst swirling controversy over the Pakistan election results, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a bold step by reaching out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Khan, also the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has requested the global financial body to conduct an audit of the National Assembly election results before considering any financial assistance to the country.

"The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?" Imran Khan voiced his concerns during a hearing in a case while being held at Adiala jail. However, in a surprising turn of events, the IMF has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the new coalition government formed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

This development follows reports from Reuters stating that Pakistan is planning to seek a fresh loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF to manage the repayment of significant debts due this year.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar dismissed the significance of Khan's letter, condemning the move as an attempt for personal gain. "Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. PTI founder's letter will have no significance," remarked Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), outside the Punjab Assembly.

Notably, last year, Pakistan secured a $3 billion bailout from the IMF, averting a sovereign debt default. The February 8 general elections have been marred by controversy, with Imran Khan's party leaders, who contested as Independents, alleging widespread rigging to manipulate the results.

As the political landscape evolves with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, and their allies forming a coalition government, protests have been announced nationwide by the PTI and other political parties. The situation remains tense, and Khan's move to involve the IMF adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing political developments.