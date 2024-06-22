Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on June 21 staged protests across Pakistan’s Punjab province demanding the release of their incarcerated leader and founder Imran Khan, according to media reports.

The protests came despite the administration having banned rallies and sit-ins for seven days.

Raids were conducted in the homes and offices of PTI leaders in Lahore and other districts, ahead of the planned countrywide demonstrations. As per media reports, the authorities allegedly smashed furniture and other articles in the houses of party leaders and workers during the raid.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders and workers gathered in several cities of Punjab, waving party flags, carrying banners, and chanting slogans advocating Imran Khan's 'freedom.'

PTI Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar took to the microblogging site X to highlight defiance against what he termed "de facto Martial Law & illegal Curfew in Punjab."

Similar protests also gained momentum in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Jhang, Burewala, Khanewal, Zafarwal, Vehari, and other areas despite the ban's enforcement under Section 144.

According to media reports quoting Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, the ban has been imposed due to 'security concerns' and the risk of 'terrorist attacks' on large gatherings. Many incidents of arrests were reported alongside the raids as many PTI workers were detained.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, condemned the imposition of Section 144 as a deliberate attempt to sabotage PTI's protests.