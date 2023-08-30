Pakistan: Imran Khan to remain in jail till September 13 as court extend his judicial remand
Pakistan: Imran Khan to remain in jail till September 13 as court extend his judicial remand
This occurred a day after the High Court approved his release and deferred the remainder of his sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.
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Pakistan: Imran Khan to remain in jail till September 13
In a case involving the alleged disclosure of state secrets, a Pakistani special court extended Imran Khan's judicial detention until September 13th.
This occurs a day after the High Court approved his release and deferred the remainder of his sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.
According to the most recent decree, the former prime minister will remain in prison.
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