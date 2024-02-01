Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been shifted to Bani Gala, declared as a sub-jail, after being sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana reference case.

This comes after she voluntarily surrendered at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail and was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau.

Having voluntarily surrendered at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, she was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team. The Islamabad Chief Commissioner issued a notification designating Bibi's residence in Bani Gala as a sub-jail.

Stringent security measures are in place with jail staff inside Bani Gala and Islamabad Police personnel outside Khan's residence. Imran Khan and his wife were given a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court in the Toshakhana case, disqualifying Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years and imposing a fine of PKR 1.573 billion.

The Toshakhana case has been a major point of national political dispute since the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making 'false statements and incorrect declarations' last year, ARY News reported.