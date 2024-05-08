A court in Pakistan granted on Wednesday a request by the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be moved to jail, her lawyer said, instead of house arrest ordered by the government because of security concerns.

Bushra Bibi, whose lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social networking platform X, had contested the house detention.

Bushra Bibi had been held at Khan's hilltop estate in Islamabad after the pair was found guilty in January of selling gifts from the government unlawfully.

Through her lawyers, Bibi had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, asking to be shifted to the jail.

According to a statement from his party, the court ordered the authorities to move her to Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the 70-year-old former cricket legend Khan is serving a 14-year sentence.

The party claimed that Bibi had complained that the authorities had been serving him tainted food in the house, which was turned into a makeshift jail.

The charge has been refuted by the authorities.