Pakistan, which is suffering from a serious financial shortage, has been embroiled in an uncomfortable scenario when its national carrier's jet was grounded in Malaysia due to nonpayment.

According to ARY News, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft has been seized at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport due to a lease dispute.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) leased the Boeing 777 from Malaysia. The jet with the BMH registration number was halted for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport for failure to pay $4 million in dues.

According to the story, the company 'seized' the PIA jet after acquiring an order from a local court and paying the dues.

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This is the second time the PIA plane has been confiscated in Malaysia owing to debt. In 2021, the same aircraft was confiscated by Kuala Lumpur airport officials for the same reason.

Later, the jet was freed on diplomatic assurances that all outstanding debts would be paid. The impounded jet, together with 173 passengers and crew members, was returned to Pakistan on January 27.

Pakistan is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, as its foreign exchange reserves have plummeted, harming many services overseas and impacting imports.

In February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the foreign ministry to reduce the number of missions overseas, as well as their offices and employees, in order to reduce the debt-ridden country's spending by 15 per cent.