The Islamabad court has rejected nine petitions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking bail in connection with the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him over violent protests.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on August 15 dismissed three bail petitions. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Sohail also rejected a total of six petitions seeking pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan.

The bail of Imran Khan cannot be extended in view of the Supreme Court verdict, the judge added.

The announcement of the verdict was announced by Judge Muhammad Sohail and added that it would be convenient if the former prime minister joined the investigation related to the cases.

However, ADSJ Sohail extended the interim bail of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in a case related to the bogus receipt of Toshakhana gifts till September 7, according to reports.

The PTI chief arrest in a corruption case on May 9 this year triggered violent protests with the party supporters attacking defence and military installations in many parts of the country.

Hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots while the authorities had accused the former premier of being the mastermind of the violent protests.

Also read: Japan: Thousands instructed to seek safety as Typhoon Lan makes landfall from Pacific Ocean