In a recent development, the Islamabad High Court has granted a two-week bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan had appeared before the court earlier in connection with the case, in which his arrest was previously deemed "unlawful" by the Supreme Court.

The high court was transformed into a fortress, with dozens of security officers in riot gear and barbed wire placed at the entrance. Shipping containers were also placed around the entire court compound to ensure security. The heightened security measures were in response to Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), calling for its supporters to gather for "peaceful" protests on the Srinagar highway.

The Al-Qadir Trust case involves allegations of illegal transfer of funds and assets, as well as illegal encroachments on government land. Imran Khan had been arrested in the case back in 2014, but the Supreme Court later ruled the arrest as unlawful. The case has been ongoing since then, and Imran Khan has maintained his innocence throughout.

The recent bail granted by the Islamabad High Court is a temporary relief for Imran Khan, who is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan. The two-week bail period allows him to avoid any immediate arrest or detention in connection with the case.

On May 9, the former Pakistani Prime Minister was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case outside the Islamabad High Court. This led to widespread protests across the country, with supporters of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), taking to the streets in cities such as Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Peshawar. The protests turned violent in some areas, with clashes breaking out between demonstrators and the police. The PTI workers also threatened to shut down Pakistan if Khan was not released.

The anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), utilized the help of law enforcement agencies as per its requirements, said Islamabad IGP Dr. Khan. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court CJ Farooq questioned the legality of Imran's arrest and asked the additional attorney general to clarify the matter.

Imran was arrested ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.