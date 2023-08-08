Seven people died after a landmine blast targeting a vehicle took place in Pakistan’s Balochistan on the night of August 7.

The chairman of a Union Council (UC) was among the dead, according to sources.

The blast took place in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Amjad Somro said that miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The explosive device immediately detonated as the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area which led to the loss of lives.

The identities of the four deceased were identified by their relatives at the hospital.

Further details are awaited in connection with the incident.

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