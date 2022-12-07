Senior Pakistani defence official Colonel Imran Khan visited Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw last week to discuss military cooperation with the junta, according to sources familiar with his visit.

Colonel Khan's two-day visit from November 29 to December 1 is the latest sign of Islamabad and Naypitaw's growing defence ties. The military regime made no comment on the attache's visit, and no information about what was discussed has surfaced.

A 10-member Myanmar Air Force (MAF) team is currently in Pakistan for four weeks of training on precision targeting in air operations and the JF-17 jet fighter, which was developed jointly by China and Pakistan.

The training is thought to be an attempt to resolve the issues that have grounded the MAF's JF-17s due to technical issues.

Myanmar purchased 16 JF-17s from China. The first batch of six aircraft was delivered in 2018, but the delivery dates for the remaining ten remain unknown. Myanmar was the first to purchase the JF-17.

To supplement its capabilities, the MAF has purchased JF-17 Block-II aircraft from Pakistan. With the Myanmar military's ground forces under attack from the opposition, the junta is turning to air strikes to combat the People's Defence Forces (PDF) and ethnic armed organizations.

Pakistan is one of only a few countries that maintains military ties with Myanmar's regime.

A high-level delegation from Pakistan's defence ministry visited Myanmar in September of last year. They are believed to have discussed advanced ordnance technology, aircraft repair and maintenance, and naval munitions with Myanmar's military leaders. Neither side made any public announcement about the visit.