A man was allegedly burnt alive and tortured to death over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran, in Swat district, Pakistan.

In this connection, the police on June 23 arrested 27 suspects including two brothers, according to media reports.

The incident took place on June 20 in Madyan, a town in the Swat District which is a popular tourist spot located 340 km from Islamabad.

According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan, the police moved the suspect of the alleged desecration incident to the police station but a charged mob "attacked the police station and took the suspect away".

"People set fire to the police station and a mobile vehicle," the DPO said and further added that the suspect was "torched".

The DPO also informed that a heavy police force was deployed in Madyan to control the tense situation.

Furthermore, the police teams are conducting raids for more arrests in the Madyan incident.

Earlier, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal condemned the lynching incident in Swat and termed the incident horrific.

Ahsan said that parliament had to take stern notice of "mob justice", as it had brought Pakistan "to the brink of destruction".

According to media reports, at least 2,120 people are reported to have been accused of committing blasphemy between 1987 and 2022.