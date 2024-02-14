Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, along with its allies, declared on Tuesday they will form a coalition government, putting an end to the ambiguity since last week's parliamentary elections where no party secured a simple majority.

This announcement came shortly after a meeting in Islamabad involving all parties opposed to the country's incarcerated former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The meeting saw participation from the Pakistan People's Party of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, which includes his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz replaced Khan following a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022.

In a recent press conference, Shebaz Sharif, along with Zardari and other politicians, confirmed successful coalition talks, but did not disclose their joint choice for prime minister. However, it is widely speculated that Sharif will head the new government.

Zardari confirmed this by stating, 'We have decided that we will form the government jointly.' The Pakistan Muslim League's spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, revealed that the elder Sharif has nominated his younger brother for the prime minister role. Post Thursday's National Assembly or lower house of the parliament election, the Pakistan Muslim League party had been in negotiations with Zardari and other allies.

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