Pakistan’s nuclear programme meant for peace and defence: PM Sharif

Pakistan's nuclear programme is aimed at "peaceful activities and self-defence", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. The statement comes as the PM rejected the idea of a nuclear exchange during the recent conflict with India.

Sharif made the comments while addressing a group of Pakistani students in Islamabad.

Recalling the four-day military confrontation, Sharif said 55 Pakistanis were killed during the Indian military strikes. However, he emphasised that Pakistan responded with full might.

When asked about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, Mr. Sharif replied, “Pakistan’s nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and national defence, not for aggression."

India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.