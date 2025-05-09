As India’s Operation Sindoor intensifies its assault on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Pakistan government has issued a direct appeal to the international community for urgent financial assistance and help in de-escalating tensions.

The plea came from the verified account of Pakistan's Economic Affairs Division on social media platform X, stating:

“Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.”

This public appeal follows a series of significant military losses for Pakistan and a deepening financial crisis. According to official data, Pakistan owes approximately USD 8.8 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making it the fourth-largest debtor to the institution.

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

The country’s benchmark KSE-100 index has dropped over 7,500 points—more than 6%—since April 23, reflecting plummeting investor confidence. Moody’s also issued a warning on Monday that any prolonged conflict with India could severely impair Pakistan’s economic recovery and fiscal stability.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan launched a large-scale drone and missile attack targeting multiple Indian military sites across northern and western India. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the attacks were thwarted by a robust Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, speaking at a media briefing, stated: “This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.”

She also detailed the scope of Pakistan’s attempted strikes, which included targets in Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, and Bhuj among others. Indian forces neutralised these threats, and debris is being recovered as evidence of the attempted attacks.

Further hostilities were reported during the night of May 8-9 along the Line of Control and the western border. The Indian Army confirmed that it repelled multiple drone assaults and ceasefire violations, stating: “The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation.”

Indian military sources said that over 50 Pakistani drones were shot down during ongoing operations along the LoC and International Borders earlier on Thursday.