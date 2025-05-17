Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has acknowledged that Indian ballistic missiles successfully struck Nur Khan Airbase and other strategic locations on May 10—marking a deviation from Islamabad's traditional stance of denial regarding Indian military operations.

While addressing a public ceremony at the Pakistan Monument on Friday, Sharif disclosed that he was alerted at 2:30 am by Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir about the missile strikes launched by India. “At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on the secure line and informed me that India’s ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas,” Sharif stated, according to a report by Geo News.

The Prime Minister also noted the Pakistani Air Force’s reliance on indigenous technology and Chinese-manufactured jets to counter the situation. “Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country and employed modern equipment integrated with Chinese aircraft,” Sharif added.

His statement marks a notable shift in Pakistan’s military communication, as Islamabad has typically refuted reports of Indian cross-border operations.

Reacting to this disclosure, BJP leader Amit Malviya underscored the admission as proof of the effectiveness and boldness of India’s “Operation Sindoor,” which was launched on May 7. Malviya stated that the call received by Sharif in the early hours of May 10 is a testament to the precision and impact of India’s military response.

Operation Sindoor was initiated by Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The mission reportedly targeted terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), eliminating over 100 militants affiliated with terror organizations including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.