Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly, has stated that he would not quit and that he “shall play till the last ball.” This is despite the fact that his party, lost the majority in the National Assembly.

In a live speech to the nation, Imran Khan claimed that a foreign power was conspiring against an elected prime minister.

“I have received a message. It says we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan goes, but if it fails, Pakistan will have to suffer. It’s recorded. It was said if Imran Khan remains the PM, our relationship will deteriorate and you will have to suffer. No reason was stated. They are telling Pakistan as if we are their slaves,” Imran Khan said in his address.

Without identifying anyone, Imran Khan stated that there were adversaries within the country who were working with the foreign government.

“Three stooges are seated here, collaborating with foreign forces. They want Imran Khan to be deposed and this certain guy to take his place, and then everything will be OK. Under the supervision of these three stooges, 400 drone assaults occurred “He went on to say

In response to criticism of his foreign policy, the Prime Minister stated that his foreign policy was neither anti-India or anti-US, but rather for the people of Pakistan.

The 69-year-old vowed he will return stronger regardless of the outcome of the no-trust vote. “On Sunday, Pakistan’s future will be decided. I’m not going to step down. I’ll fight until the last ball is thrown. I’ll have to wait and watch who sells their souls on that day “According to Imran Khan.

“When I played cricket for 20 years, the globe and those who played with me witnessed that I played till the very last ball. In my life, I’ve never acknowledged defeat. Nobody should expect me to stay at home. Whatever the outcome, I’ll come back stronger “He stated.

To defeat the Opposition’s move to depose Khan, he needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 votes. However, the opposition argues that it has the backing of 175 legislators and that the prime minister should resign immediately.

PM Khan started his live address to the nation saying that the country had reached a “defining moment” in its history. “When I joined politics, I had three aims – to ensure justice, humanity and self-reliance,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan was supposed to address the country on Wednesday, but that didn’t happen.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Khan offered to dissolve the National Assembly and call early elections if the Opposition withdrew its no-confidence resolution against him.

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan’s Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) president, Shahbaz Sharif, filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Monday.

Imran Khan, the besieged Prime Minister, is facing a no-confidence motion based on infaltion, corruption, and unemployment.

The vote on the no-confidence motion is slated for April 3. PM Khan’s situation appears to be challenging at the present, as his allies, with 23 members, are not on his side, and over two dozen MPs from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have revolted.