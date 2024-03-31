Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a directive to ban the use of red carpets at official events, according to ARY News.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the customary practice of rolling out red carpets during visits of federal ministers and senior officials, the Prime Minister emphasized his stance on the matter.

Amid Pakistan's ongoing economic crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken decisive action to cut down unnecessary expenditures by abruptly announcing the ban on red carpets at government events. The Prime Minister's latest austerity measure reserves the use of red carpets exclusively for diplomatic receptions.

Sharif's decision comes as a response to the economic challenges facing Pakistan, aiming to redirect resources to more critical areas of governance. The ban, enforced by the Cabinet Division as per the Prime Minister's directives, prohibits the use of red carpets for federal ministers and government figures at official events, allowing its use only for foreign diplomats, as reported by The Express Tribune newspaper.

The move represents more than just a symbolic gesture, signaling a tangible effort by the government to promote responsible spending and prudent financial management. It aligns with previous austerity measures undertaken by the government, including Prime Minister Sharif and Cabinet members voluntarily foregoing their salaries and perks.

Sharif's government remains focused on addressing economic and security challenges, with plans to approach the International Monetary Fund for another program. This decision comes shortly after Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the disbursal of the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion, underscoring the government's commitment to navigating the country through its economic difficulties.