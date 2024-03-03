Shehbaz Sharif, a well-known member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to become Pakistan's 33rd prime minister in an important political move. Shehbaz is expected to form a coalition government with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), but he will face several obstacles, such as claims of electoral fraud and the difficult task of dealing with significant security and economic concerns.

The National Assembly is scheduled to conduct voting on Sunday to elect the new prime minister, with Shehbaz, the joint candidate of PML-N and PPP, having already submitted his nomination. His primary contender, Omar Ayub Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has also filed his papers.

At 72 years old, Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president and younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is no stranger to the complexities of Pakistani politics. The voting process will take place at the National Assembly on Sunday, and the successful candidate is expected to be sworn in on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Known for his adept administration, particularly evident during his tenure as chief minister of the Punjab province, Shehbaz's political acumen has been brought into question during his 16-month stint as prime minister in 2022. Now, as he faces the challenges of a fragile economy and an escalating terrorism threat, his ability to navigate these issues will be closely scrutinized.

The recent polls on February 8 saw the Sharifs-led party fall short of a clear majority, securing 75 out of 265 seats. In a surprising move, the elder Sharif stepped back in favor of Shehbaz, recognizing his reputed ability to unite diverse groups in the polarized country.

The coalition with the PPP and four smaller parties, with PPP supporting the government from the outside in exchange for PML-N's backing for the election of Asif Ali Zardari as president, adds an additional layer to this political development.

The path to Shehbaz Sharif's election as prime minister seems almost certain, as indicated by the successful election of PML-N and PPP's candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday with a comfortable majority.

Highly placed sources reported that President Arif Alvi, known for his close ties to Imran Khan, has agreed to administer the oath to the new prime minister. This is an interesting turn of events, considering President Alvi's prior refusal to swear in Shehbaz Sharif in April 2022 after the ouster of the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence vote.

President Alvi's term, a PTI nominee, officially expired last year, but constitutional provisions dictate that he will continue in his role until the election of the new president, scheduled for March 9.