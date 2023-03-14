Armoured police vehicles arrive outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore as a senior Islamabad police official said police intended to arrest him.

This comes after a day when the Islamabad court issued directives to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician.

According to the Dawn newspaper, there was a large police presence outside former Prime Minister Imran Khan's mansion in Zaman Park, and a top Islamabad police officer indicated that the police were going to arrest him.

Also Read: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested, police arrives at his residence

Officials had assembled outside Imran Khan's apartment in Zaman Park, according to Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, with the purpose of detaining him owing to outstanding warrants.

Farrukh Habib of the PTI uploaded a video of authorities outside Zaman Park, expressing fear about Imran Khan's safety.

Islamabad police on March 5, arrived at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, reported Pakistan media.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park”, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

The 70-year-old former prime minister has twice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case, despite being recovering from a gunshot wound from an attempted assassination in Wazirabad last year.