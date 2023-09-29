In a tragic incident on Friday, at least 10 people, including a police officer, lost their lives in an explosion in the Mastung district of Balochistan, Pakistan.

This incident resulted in over 40 people getting injured, marking it as the second major blast in the region within September.

The explosion occurred close to a mosque where devotees were gathering for Eid Miladun Nabi, as per an official. Javed Lehri, the Station House Officer, stated that the injured are being transported to medical facilities, with hospitals declaring a state of emergency.

Atta Ul Munim, the Assistant Commissioner of Mastung, noted that the explosion, which appeared to be 'massive', took place near Madina Mosque, where people were to participate in a procession later. The district administration confirmed the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nawaz Gashkori, in the blast. Jan Achakzai, the Provincial Caretaker Information Minister, said those critically injured are being moved to Quetta, with an emergency enforced across the city’s hospitals.

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