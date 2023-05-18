Pakistan Police have started surrounding Imran Khan's home in Zaman Park in Lahore as a 24-hour ultimatum given to the former prime minister to hand over the suspects allegedly sheltered inside will expire soon.

During Imran Khan's protest against the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the suspects were implicated in extensive burning. Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, gave Imran Khan till Thursday at 2 p.m. to turn over the "30 to 40 terrorists."

In Lahore, the Punjab Police has once more closed all roads leading to Zaman Park. Imran Khan retaliated by requesting that authorities arrive with a search warrant rather than using it as an excuse to enter his home.

According to reliable reports, a sizable number of PTI leaders have made the decision to leave Imran Khan and the party altogether. Additionally, the leaders are debating the idea of starting a new PTI group.

PTI President Azad Kashmir, former PM of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, and other top important officials are in communication to form a new political group of the PTI. Jahangir Tareen, a former close aide of Imran Khan who is supported by a significant number of politicians, is also in contact.