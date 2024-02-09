Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PLM-N chief Nawaz Sharif has claimed victory in the general elections, while claiming that his party the PML-N has emerged as the single largest party.

Nawaz Sharif declared himself victorious in the general elections in Pakistan. He said, "Our agenda is to have better relation with the world and our neighbours."

While declaring his victory in the elections in Pakistan, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that they don't have the required numbers to form the government on their own, and hence they called upon other parties to form a coalition.

"We do not have the majority to form government on our own. So, we will invite other parties to form the government. I have assigned this duty to Shehbaz Sharif." He said that the party would reach out to Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to form the government in Pakistan and get the country out of current crisis," said Sharif.

Meanwhile, jailed Imran Khan's party, the PTI, also claimed victory earlier today in the general elections while alleging that results were being delayed to rig the outcome.

In a statement, the PTI also asked PML-N's supremo Nawaz Sharif, to concede defeat. There were dozens of parties in the fray but the main contest was among Khan's PTI, whose candidates are running as independents, former three-time PM Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Zardari Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).