Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has called for nationwide protests against alleged electoral fraud. In a significant development, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha resigned from his office on Saturday, claiming that the February 8 election results were manipulated.

"We changed the fate of the elections by creating a winning margin of 50,000 votes. I have wronged the people of Rawalpindi Division," stated Chattha as he turned himself in to the police. He further stated that he was subjected to such immense 'pressure' to abuse his power that he even contemplated 'committing suicide.'

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Chattha, has issued an apology to the returning officers of his division during a statement at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He urged the bureaucracy to refrain from wrongdoing on behalf of politicians.

His comments triggered a response from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), demanding the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. PTI, led by Khan, has chosen to occupy the Opposition's position in Parliament, initiating a nationwide protest against alleged election rigging following their unsuccessful bid to form the next government.

Post the split verdict of the February 8 elections, major political parties in Pakistan are intensifying their efforts to establish a federal government.

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