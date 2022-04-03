Pakistan President Dissolves Assembly on Advice of PM Khan
In a surprise move, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections, minutes after the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against the embattled leader.
Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime and the foreign conspiracy".
"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.
Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.
As the crucial session began, Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that it has been established that through a "letter" that the on-confidence motion was being used to bring a regime change on the behest of a foreign power, so it was against Article 5 of the constitution of Pakistan.
"It is an effective operation for a regime change by a foreign power. It is not an issue of no-confidence but Article 5," he said and urged the chair to give ruling on the legality of the no-confidence move.
Consequently, Deputy Speaker Suri issued his ruling, rejecting the no-confidence motion and adjourning the session.
No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.
The opposition announced to challenge the ruling of the speaker and advise to dissolve the assembly in the Supreme Court.
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a Pakistan Peoples Party leader, said that the opposition would hold a sit-in protest inside the parliament and would not leave its premises.
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