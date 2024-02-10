As Pakistan awaits the outcome of its recent general elections held on February 8, heavy speculations loom over the identity of the next premier, with PTI-backed independents surging ahead in the unofficial provisional results.

While the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to declare the final results, the current tally, according to Geo News, indicates that independent candidates, largely supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), are in the lead with 97 seats out of the 241 seats reported out of 266.

In a closely contested race, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), touted as the single largest party, trails behind with 72 seats, followed closely by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 52 seats.

The atmosphere surrounding the elections has been fraught with tension, marked by escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct. Concerns over the integrity of the vote and the potential for coalition government formation have heightened amidst deep political divisions.

Adding fuel to the fire, US representatives have raised allegations of election fraud, calling for a probe into the role of the Pakistan Army in the purportedly "rigged" election. The statements from US lawmakers have underscored international scrutiny on the electoral process in Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the PML-N, has secured victory in National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, as reported by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The contest primarily revolved around parties led by former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, both of whom have separately claimed victory.

With the parliamentary polls concluded, the focus now shifts to the formation of the next government. In the event of no single party securing a majority, coalition government talks become inevitable. The threshold for a simple majority stands at 133 seats in the 265-seat national assembly.