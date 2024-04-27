Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is ready to serve for nine more years in prison but will never strike a deal with those who have “enslaved” the country.

Imran Khan has been lodged at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after he was convicted in at least four cases.

A message released for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s 28th Foundation Day saw Khan calling on every individual to play their role in halting this descent towards the country’s ruin. He stated that the “worst dictatorship” had been imposed on the country, which was becoming the basis for the “destruction” of the economy, government rule, democracy, and judiciary.

Khan added, “It is my message for the nation that I will give any sacrifice required for actual freedom but will never compromise on my or my nation’s freedom.” He also claimed to have been kept behind bars for the past nine months due to “fake [and] concocted cases”.

“I will remain in jail if I have to for nine more years, or more, but I will never strike a deal with those who have enslaved my nation.”

The message came shortly after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi claimed that the party would have talks but not with the Bilwal Bhutto-Zardai-led Pakistan Peoples Party or the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after their recent overtures.

Afridi reiterated that the party would talk with the army chief for Pakistan’s freedom and future because the country “needs” Khan and said, “We will talk with the Army chief, the DG I[SI] and the army because the need of the hour is to [prioritise] the country’s security.”

Afridi claimed that it was Khan’s wish since the first day to engage [with the military leadership] but there was no response forthcoming. He also said that any “response” which had come would have been brought before the public.